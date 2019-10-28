Earthquake shakes Mirpur city, no casualties or damages reported

A low-intensity earthquake shaken Mirpur and its suburban areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : A low-intensity earthquake shaken Mirpur and its suburban areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

However no casualties or damages were reported in any part of the district.

The tremors at 1.04 pm Monday created panic among the citizens, who came out of their houses, offices and shops as precautionary measures. The tremors lasted for about four seconds.

The earthquake was being felt frequently in the Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and its adjoining areas since September 24 earthquake of moderate intensity measuring 5.8 at Richter scale.

The last month strong earthquake of 5.8-magnitude caused heavy disasters in Mirpur and adjoining areas leaving at least 40 people dead and over 900 injured.

The quake hit the entire urban part of Mirpur besides the rural parts of the adjoining Mirpur and Bhimbher districts of Mirpur division.