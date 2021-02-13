Earthquake shoks felt in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Multaniites felt earthquake shocks late Friday night like other parts of the country, however, no emergency case was reported from any city area.

Over 6 magnitude earthquake was reported late Friday night with its epicentre in Tajikistan, media reports said quoting officials.

People of Multan hurried to contact their family and friends by phone and social media platforms. They shared their varying experiences like witnessing ceiling fan oscilating, and some said they felt their beds and chairs shaking.

People offered prayers seeking forgiveness from Almighty.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said no emergency related incident was reported from any part of the city.