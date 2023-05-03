UrduPoint.com

Earthquake Strikes Different Cities Of Pakistan

Published May 03, 2023

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck Islamabad, Peshawar, and several other cities in Pakistan on Wednesday.

According to details, the tremors were felt in Peshawar, Swat district, North Waziristan, Islamabad and also felt in Afghanistan's Hindukush region.

The epicentre of the earthquake was traced to the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan and was recorded at a depth of 187km.

The tremors were felt across the region, and people were seen gathered in open areas to wait for the tremors to subside.

The relevant authorities have issued a warning to the public to remain alert and cautious, as aftershocks may occur in the coming hours.

Rescue teams have been put on standby in case of any emergency.

