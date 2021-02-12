UrduPoint.com
Earthquake Strikes Multiple Cities Of Punjab

Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :An earthquake shook multiple parts of Punjab including the provincial capital on Friday night.

Panic gripped the provincial metropolis after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the upper and central parts of the province as well as the provincial metropolis forcing majority of citizens to run outside their houses, and other buildings to save their lives.

The epicenter of earthquake was at Tajikistan region and was recorded at 10:02 pm, with a magnitude of 6.4 on the scale while it was 91 km deep.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 spokesman said that no emergency call after the earthquake was received at Rescue 1122 helpline yet, while Director General Rescue 1122 has directed the rescuers to remain on high alert for rescuing any situation.

