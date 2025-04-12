Earthquake Tremors Felt In Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Swat And Country's Other Areas
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2025 | 01:25 PM
Seismic Monitoring Center says earthquake measured 4.3 on Richter scale, with a depth of 88 kilometers below surface
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12nd, 2025) The earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other cities of the country, spreading panic among the people, who rushed out of their homes reciting the Kalma Tayyaba.
Tremors were also reported in the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and surrounding areas as well as in the Swabi district.
Furthermore, the tremors were felt in the Buner district and surrounding areas as well as in Satam and its neighboring regions.
The Seismic Monitoring Center said that the earthquake measured 4.
3 on the Richter scale, with a depth of 88 kilometers below the surface.
The Seismic Center stated that the epicenter of the earthquake was the border region between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Meteorological Department issued a separate statement saying that the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter located in the northeastern region of Rawalpindi.
The department further noted that the epicenter was 60 kilometers northwest of Rawalpindi.
