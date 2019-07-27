UrduPoint.com
Earthquake Tremors Felt In Swat

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 15 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:28 PM

Earthquake tremors felt in Swat

Swat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th July, 2019) Earthquake tremors have been felt in Swat and surrounding areas on Saturday.

The magnitude of earthquake was recorded at 5.1 on Richter scale.

The centre of the earthquake was Tajikstan-Afghanistan border, media reports said.

People came out of their houses feeling the tremors. No loss of life or property has been reported in the earthquake.

Several tourists are present in Swat who got scared with the tremors.

