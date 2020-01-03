Earthquake tremors felt in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Tremor was felt in Swat district and surrounding areas on Friday, geological department said.

It said earthquake measuring 4.2 on international Richter scale jolted Swat and its surroundings. The epicenter of the quake was at the bordering area of Afghanistan and Tajikistan at a depth of 20 kilometers.

No loss to life or property was reported in earthquake.