Earthquake tremors felt in Swat, surrounding vicinities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Earthquake was felt in northern Pakistan on Saturday in cities including Swat, Shangla, Mardan, Nowshera, Upper Dir, Malakand, Swabi, Buner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Murree, Balakot, Mardan, Malakand, Battagram, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and surrounding areas during Saturday afternoon.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located somewhere around Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan's border areas.

People of the areas where the quake was felt rushed out of their homes and other buildings in panic reciting verses of the Holy Quran and Kalma e Tayyeba, a private news channel reported.

However, no causalities or property damages were reported from anywhere .