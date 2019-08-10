UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Earthquake Tremors Felt In Swat, Surrounding Vicinities

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 02:26 PM

Earthquake tremors felt in Swat, surrounding vicinities

Earthquake was felt in northern Pakistan on Saturday in cities including Swat, Shangla, Mardan, Nowshera, Upper Dir, Malakand, Swabi, Buner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Murree, Balakot, Mardan, Malakand, Battagram, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and surrounding areas during Saturday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Earthquake was felt in northern Pakistan on Saturday in cities including Swat, Shangla, Mardan, Nowshera, Upper Dir, Malakand, Swabi, Buner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Murree, Balakot, Mardan, Malakand, Battagram, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and surrounding areas during Saturday afternoon.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located somewhere around Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan's border areas.

People of the areas where the quake was felt rushed out of their homes and other buildings in panic reciting verses of the Holy Quran and Kalma e Tayyeba, a private news channel reported.

However, no causalities or property damages were reported from anywhere .

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Earthquake Abbottabad Swat Murree Mansehra Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Tajikistan Nowshera Dir Malakand Swabi Shangla Muzaffarabad Buner Balakot Border From

Recent Stories

21 mobile dispensaries facility provided to cattle ..

2 minutes ago

Indian move to scrap Kashmir special status to bac ..

2 minutes ago

US Muslims rally to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

2 minutes ago

International community supporting Pakistan's stan ..

3 minutes ago

Guinea-Bissau wants to be UAE’s gateway to Latin ..

16 minutes ago

Dr Sania lauded PASSD for efficiently control pov ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.