Earthquake Tremors Felt In Zhob, Kalat Districts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Earthquake tremors were felt in Zhob and Kalat districts of Balochistan and its surrounding areas on Tuesday.
According to private news channel and the Seismological Center, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.
0 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter 12 kilometers west of Zhob and a depth of 22 kilometers.
Earlier, another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 struck the Kalat area of Balochistan. Its epicenter was 40 kilometers southwest of Kalat.
Recent Stories
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..
At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations
At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia
ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..
China's NEV output, sales surge in January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025
290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Utility store's employees holds protest6 minutes ago
-
Earthquake tremors felt in Zhob, Kalat districts6 minutes ago
-
Notorious criminals surrender to police in Ghotki6 minutes ago
-
5.1-magnitude quake jolts Swat16 minutes ago
-
NA reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmir issue16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to receive much-needed rain, snowfall after prolonged dry spell16 minutes ago
-
SRSO's efforts supporting flood-affected communities lauded by MPA Hallar Wassan26 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler arrested, 20 kg hashish, opium recovered36 minutes ago
-
Speech disorders can affect ability to communicate clearly; Dr. Hira Manan46 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1500-liter adulterated milk56 minutes ago
-
Sindh Ombudsman to hold open court in Khairpur on Feb 2056 minutes ago
-
Foundation stone for construction of 330-kilometer road to be laid on Feb 2056 minutes ago