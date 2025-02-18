Earthquake tremors felt in Zhob, Kalat districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Earthquake tremors were felt in Zhob and Kalat districts of Balochistan and its surrounding areas on Tuesday.

According to private news channel and the Seismological Center, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.

0 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter 12 kilometers west of Zhob and a depth of 22 kilometers.

Earlier, another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 struck the Kalat area of Balochistan. Its epicenter was 40 kilometers southwest of Kalat.