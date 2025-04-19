Earthquake Tremors Hit Islamabad, Lahore And Parts Of Pakistan- April 19
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2025 | 12:19 PM
Powerful earthquake shocks were also experienced in Peshawar, Lower Dir and surrounding areas
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2025) Strong tremors were felt in the Federal capital Islamabad, Punjab’s capital Lahore, and various other parts of Pakistan on Friday.
The reports suggested that the powerful earthquake shocks were also experienced in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as in Lower Dir and surrounding areas.
The tremors triggered panic among the residents, prompting people to rush out of their homes while reciting the Kalma Tayyiba and prayers.
The earthquake was recorded at a magnitude of 5.9 on the Richter scale, according to initial data.
The similar to other affected areas, Lahore and its surrounding regions also experienced noticeable tremors. Many people came out of their homes and started reciting prayers and seeking forgiveness.
Recent Stories
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Various cities shaken by 5.9 magnitude earthquake on Saturday1 hour ago
-
Heatwave can cause premature aging, skin cancer risk, warns skin specialist1 hour ago
-
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 191 hour ago
-
Kheal Das Kohistani credits PML-N leadership for navigating country out of default2 hours ago
-
Houses, orchards destroyed as heavy rains, hailstorm wreak havoc in IIOJK3 hours ago
-
DPM/FM Dar arrives in Kabul on day-long official visit3 hours ago
-
PM vows agricultural revival through innovation, scientific reforms3 hours ago
-
DPM/FM departs to Kabul on an official visit3 hours ago
-
Polio vaccination drive to reach every corner of Pakistan from Monday4 hours ago
-
Dumper, motorcycle collision in Chiniot claims 2 lives4 hours ago
-
JI holds public gathering in solidarity with Gaza14 hours ago
-
PMD forecast rain, thunderstorms in upper, central region:PMD14 hours ago