Earthquake Tremors Hit Islamabad, Lahore And Parts Of Pakistan- April 19

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2025 | 12:19 PM

Powerful earthquake shocks were also experienced in Peshawar, Lower Dir and surrounding areas

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2025) Strong tremors were felt in the Federal capital Islamabad, Punjab’s capital Lahore, and various other parts of Pakistan on Friday.

The reports suggested that the powerful earthquake shocks were also experienced in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as in Lower Dir and surrounding areas.

The tremors triggered panic among the residents, prompting people to rush out of their homes while reciting the Kalma Tayyiba and prayers.

The earthquake was recorded at a magnitude of 5.9 on the Richter scale, according to initial data.

The similar to other affected areas, Lahore and its surrounding regions also experienced noticeable tremors. Many people came out of their homes and started reciting prayers and seeking forgiveness.

