Earthquake with 4.4 intensity jolts Capital: Met office

An earthquake jolted here on Thursday in federal capital including Swat, Mingora and other parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with a magnitude of 4.4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :An earthquake jolted here on Thursday in Federal capital including Swat, Mingora and other parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with a magnitude of 4.4.

Talking to APP, Spokesman, Met office Islamabad, Dr Zaheer Babar said the earthquake originated at Mingora side KPK.

He informed that it was 72.65 E long having latitude 34.68 N and was 20 KM.

He said it was low intensity earthquake which was considered under below average.

There was low jolts but people got frightened, he added.