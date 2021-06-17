UrduPoint.com
Earthquake With 4.4 Intensity Jolts Capital: Met Office

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 09:17 PM

An earthquake jolted here on Thursday in federal capital including Swat, Mingora and other parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with a magnitude of 4.4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :An earthquake jolted here on Thursday in Federal capital including Swat, Mingora and other parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with a magnitude of 4.4.

Talking to APP, Spokesman, Met office Islamabad, Dr Zaheer Babar said the earthquake originated at Mingora side KPK.

He informed that it was 72.65 E long having latitude 34.68 N and was 20 KM.

He said it was low intensity earthquake which was considered under below average.

There was low jolts but people got frightened, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

