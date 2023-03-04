UrduPoint.com

Earth's Geological Model Reveals Its Past 100 Million Years: Study

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Earth's geological model reveals its past 100 million years: Study

Scientists today have published new research revealing a detailed and dynamic model of the Earth's surface over the past 100 million years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Scientists today have published new research revealing a detailed and dynamic model of the Earth's surface over the past 100 million years.

For the first time, the research provides a high-resolution understanding of how today's geophysical landscapes were created and how millions of tonnes of sediment have flowed to the oceans, according to the research.

Climate, tectonics and time combine to create powerful forces that craft the face of our planet. Add the gradual sculpting of the Earth's surface by rivers and what to us seems solid as rock is constantly changing.

However, our understanding of this dynamic process has at best been patchy, Science Daily reported .

"To predict the future, we must understand the past. But our geological models have only provided a fragmented understanding of how our planet's recent physical features formed," said lead author Tristan Salles from the University of Sydney school of Geosciences, Australia.

"If you look for a continuous model of the interplay between river basins, global-scale erosion and sediment deposition at high resolution for the past 100 million years, it just doesn't exist," said Salles "So, this is a big advance. It's not only a tool to help us investigate the past but will help scientists understand and predict the future, as well," said Salles Working with scientists in France, University of Sydney geoscientists have published this new model in the journal Science.

Using a framework incorporating geodynamics, tectonic and climatic forces with surface processes, the scientific team has presented a new dynamic model of the past 100 million years at high resolution, down to 10 kilometres, broken into frames of a million years, the research said.

"This unprecedented high-resolution model of Earth's recent past will equip geoscientists with a more complete and dynamic understanding of the Earth's surface," said second author Laurent Husson from Institut des Sciences de la Terre in Grenoble, France.

"Critically, it captures the dynamics of sediment transfer from the land to oceans in a way we have not previously been able to," said Husson.

Salles said that understanding the flow of terrestrial sediment to marine environments is vital to comprehend present-day ocean chemistry.

"Given that ocean chemistry is changing rapidly due to human-induced climate change, having a more complete picture can assist our understanding of marine environments," he said The model will allow scientists to test different theories as to how the Earth's surface will respond to changing climate and tectonic forces, the research said.

Further, the research provides an improved model to understand how the transportation of Earth sediment regulates the planet's carbon cycle over millions of years, it said.

Related Topics

Resolution Australia France Sydney Grenoble Lead From Best Million

Recent Stories

1st Emirates International Colorectal Congress ope ..

1st Emirates International Colorectal Congress opens in Dubai

8 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Qalandars opt to bat first against Sult ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars opt to bat first against Sultans

31 minutes ago
 ERC opens temporary shelter camp for earthquake-af ..

ERC opens temporary shelter camp for earthquake-affected people in Syria

38 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visits Khai ..

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa visits Khairpur Tamewali

1 minute ago
 World Central Kitchen cooking meals for over 20,00 ..

World Central Kitchen cooking meals for over 20,000 people in quake-hit Trkiye

1 minute ago
 Turkish chef distributes kebab to quake victims

Turkish chef distributes kebab to quake victims

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.