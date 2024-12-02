EASA's Decision To Lift Ban On PIA Big Achievement: Abdul Aleem Khanzada
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 10:44 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) MQM-P Member of the National Assembly and Member of NA Standing Committee on Aviation Prof Engr Abdul Aleem Khanzada has welcomed the decision by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to lift the ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights.
He termed it a significant achievement for the government and the national airline.
In a statement on Monday, he said, “PIA's four years of relentless efforts have paid off.
I congratulate the prime minister, the minister of defense and aviation, CEO PIA and the civil aviation authority (CAA) team on the restoration of Pakistan’s international air operations.”
He highlighted that lifting the ban was a major milestone in restoring Pakistan’s reputation globally, which had suffered due to the irresponsible policies of previous government.
He extended congratulations to the entire nation and PIA’s team on this momentous achievement.
