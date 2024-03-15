Open Menu

Ease And Safety For Worshippers Ensures At Prophet’s Mosque

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 06:34 PM

Ease and safety for worshippers ensures at Prophet's Mosque

Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque and government entities work together to ensure that the largest possible number of worshippers can perform prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque and its courtyards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque and government entities work together to ensure that the largest possible number of worshippers can perform prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque and its courtyards.

Their efforts enable worshippers to pray easily and safely, the staff ensures smooth entry and manages capacity at the mosque, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The western courtyard is prepared for worshippers with the use of water mist fans to cool the air, fountains for drinking water, and all other necessary services.

These efforts aim to ensure worshippers can pray with peace of mind in a comfortable and safe environment.

