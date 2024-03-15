Ease And Safety For Worshippers Ensures At Prophet’s Mosque
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 06:34 PM
Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque and government entities work together to ensure that the largest possible number of worshippers can perform prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque and its courtyards
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque and government entities work together to ensure that the largest possible number of worshippers can perform prayers in the Prophet’s Mosque and its courtyards.
Their efforts enable worshippers to pray easily and safely, the staff ensures smooth entry and manages capacity at the mosque, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The western courtyard is prepared for worshippers with the use of water mist fans to cool the air, fountains for drinking water, and all other necessary services.
These efforts aim to ensure worshippers can pray with peace of mind in a comfortable and safe environment.
Recent Stories
Health Minister briefed on Vector Control Program in KP
Delegation of Beef, Mutton Association calls on Hamza Shafqat
Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad technocrat seat
161 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region
US voices concern over India's citizenship law; UN calls it 'fundamentally discr ..
Ramazan intra academy girls and boys hockey league begins
DSP gunned down in Sibi
21 migrants including five children dead in Aegean: Turkey
ADB delegation calls on KP CM, discusses mutual cooperation
Whale of a tail: Scientists track unique humpback 'fingerprint'
PSL 2024 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, W ..
Fines changes on open hotels 63 thousand.A.C Ratodero
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health Minister briefed on Vector Control Program in KP3 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Beef, Mutton Association calls on Hamza Shafqat3 minutes ago
-
Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad technocrat seat3 minutes ago
-
161 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region3 minutes ago
-
DSP gunned down in Sibi2 minutes ago
-
Fines changes on open hotels 63 thousand.A.C Ratodero2 minutes ago
-
200 nomination forms obtained by candidates for 12 seats of Senate in Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Special inspection teams crack down on profiteers in Abbottabad district during Ramadan2 minutes ago
-
RWMC conducts awareness campaign in Masajids2 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ombudsman presents annual report 2023 to Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman ..2 minutes ago
-
PM inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Campaign37 minutes ago
-
Ramazan package: over 1,40,000 ration bags delivered in Multan district46 minutes ago