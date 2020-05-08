(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Federal Government's decision on Thursday to significantly ease the lockdown is essentially a balancing act to end difficulties of the vulnerable sections of society, daily wagers, labourers and small shopkeepers while at the same time keep in check the spread of coronavirus.

When the lockdown was imposed in March amid fears of virus spread, Prime Minister Imran Khan was even then very much concerned that the step would badly hurt the small businesses and daily wagers.

The latest announcement made by the prime minister along with his cabinet colleagues will restart the much needed economic and business activity. While the extension in closure of shopping malls, mega stores, restaurants, hotels, marriage halls, cinema halls, hotels, marriage halls, cinemas, inter and intra city transport and trains will help the people maintain social distancing and lessen the possibility of coronavirus transmission.

Traders and small businessmen have heaved a big sigh of relief as halt in business activities for weeks had eroded their earnings and savings.

Representatives of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and All Pakistan Traders Association have welcomed the decision of the government.

Secretary General of the Association Naeem Mir, in a statement, said the traders would implement the guidelines issued by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He said the government would have the right to seal places where coronavirus would be identified as nothing was more precious than a human life.

The decision to ease the lockdown was taken after extensive consultation with the provinces which although did not agree to allow plying of public transport and trains.

As of May 8, Pakistan saw a steady increase in the number of persons infected by the coronavirus. But it still somehow bucked the disastrous trend of infections witnessed in the countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy where staggering number of deaths have occurred.

The coronavirus has been claiming lives around the world. However, the world is now slowly opening up with precautions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) after weeks of lockdown. Life is returning back to normal in the cities of European countries and business and industry are getting revived.

The federal government here will continue to keep a close eye on the daily infections and fatalities to review its decision to ease the lockdown. The message from the government is, however, clear that if there were a new spurt in the coronavirus cases then it will be left with no option but to impose another lockdown.