UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ease In Lockdown Govt's Balancing Act To Restart Small Businesses, Curb Virus Spread

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:17 PM

Ease in lockdown govt's balancing act to restart small businesses, curb virus spread

The Federal Government's decision on Thursday to significantly ease the lockdown is essentially a balancing act to end difficulties of the vulnerable sections of society, daily wagers, labourers and small shopkeepers while at the same time keep in check the spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The Federal Government's decision on Thursday to significantly ease the lockdown is essentially a balancing act to end difficulties of the vulnerable sections of society, daily wagers, labourers and small shopkeepers while at the same time keep in check the spread of coronavirus.

When the lockdown was imposed in March amid fears of virus spread, Prime Minister Imran Khan was even then very much concerned that the step would badly hurt the small businesses and daily wagers.

The latest announcement made by the prime minister along with his cabinet colleagues will restart the much needed economic and business activity. While the extension in closure of shopping malls, mega stores, restaurants, hotels, marriage halls, cinema halls, hotels, marriage halls, cinemas, inter and intra city transport and trains will help the people maintain social distancing and lessen the possibility of coronavirus transmission.

Traders and small businessmen have heaved a big sigh of relief as halt in business activities for weeks had eroded their earnings and savings.

Representatives of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and All Pakistan Traders Association have welcomed the decision of the government.

Secretary General of the Association Naeem Mir, in a statement, said the traders would implement the guidelines issued by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He said the government would have the right to seal places where coronavirus would be identified as nothing was more precious than a human life.

The decision to ease the lockdown was taken after extensive consultation with the provinces which although did not agree to allow plying of public transport and trains.

As of May 8, Pakistan saw a steady increase in the number of persons infected by the coronavirus. But it still somehow bucked the disastrous trend of infections witnessed in the countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy where staggering number of deaths have occurred.

The coronavirus has been claiming lives around the world. However, the world is now slowly opening up with precautions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) after weeks of lockdown. Life is returning back to normal in the cities of European countries and business and industry are getting revived.

The federal government here will continue to keep a close eye on the daily infections and fatalities to review its decision to ease the lockdown. The message from the government is, however, clear that if there were a new spurt in the coronavirus cases then it will be left with no option but to impose another lockdown.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Business Chambers Of Commerce Marriage Same Spain Italy United Kingdom United States March May All From Government Cabinet Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sindh CM says they will ease lockdown from Monday

3 minutes ago

Fawad Ch says formula for NFC award must be review ..

19 minutes ago

Masood administered oath to new AJKPSC Chairman

44 minutes ago

Kashmir an alien foreign territory for Indian army ..

44 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 41,000 additional COV ..

51 minutes ago

Deputy Prime-Minister of Uzbekistan gives thanks f ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.