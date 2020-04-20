UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ease In Lockdown To Increase Coronavirus Patients: Shahid Khaqan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 08:34 PM

Ease in lockdown to increase coronavirus patients: Shahid Khaqan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said any ease in the lockdown would increase the number of coronavirus patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said any ease in the lockdown would increase the number of coronavirus patients.

Addressing a press conference along with PML-N leaders Musadiq Malik and Marriyum Aurangzeb here, he said the session of National Assembly should be called to discuss the situation arising out of spread of coronavirus.

He said the National Accountability Bureau should not summon PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for investigation when he was staying in isolation due to the coronavirus. He should be investigated by NAB on camera, Khaqan added.

He said NAB should hold a probe into the increase in the prices of wheat and sugar.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Maryam Aurangzeb Muslim Wheat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahria University donates in PM's COVID-19 Relief ..

1 minute ago

Rain expected in various Punjab parts in next 24 h ..

1 minute ago

Bodies of minor boys not found in Sialkot

1 minute ago

Written reply sought from PTA chairman in tribal a ..

1 minute ago

Minister distributes 3000 ration bags among needy

7 minutes ago

President for promotion of online education

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.