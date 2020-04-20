Ease in lockdown to increase coronavirus patients: Shahid Khaqan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said any ease in the lockdown would increase the number of coronavirus patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said any ease in the lockdown would increase the number of coronavirus patients.

Addressing a press conference along with PML-N leaders Musadiq Malik and Marriyum Aurangzeb here, he said the session of National Assembly should be called to discuss the situation arising out of spread of coronavirus.

He said the National Accountability Bureau should not summon PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for investigation when he was staying in isolation due to the coronavirus. He should be investigated by NAB on camera, Khaqan added.

He said NAB should hold a probe into the increase in the prices of wheat and sugar.