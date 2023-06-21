Ease Of Doing Business Cell inaugurated at BBIT Balochistan

Secretary Industries, Muhammad Akbar Harifal Wednesday said there was vast potential for investment in Balochistan, and the provincial government was taking certain steps to facilitate investors through one window operation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Industries, Muhammad Akbar Harifal Wednesday said there was vast potential for investment in Balochistan, and the provincial government was taking certain steps to facilitate investors through one window operation.

"Every possible facilitation would be ensured for the investors so as to attract them to make investments in the province," said the secretary while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Ease Of Doing business Cell at Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBOIT).

The cell has been established with the cooperation of the Governance and Policy Project (GPP).

GPP head, Rashid Razzaq and BBIT Chief Executive Officer Saeed Ahmed were also present on the occasion.