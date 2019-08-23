UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ease-of-doing-business Policy Gave Positive Results: President Alvi

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 01:50 PM

Ease-of-doing-business policy gave positive results: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday said the government's steps for economy particularly the ease-of-doing-business policy had resulted in significant improvement in financial stability.

The President expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi appreciated the role being played by the business community for the economic development of the country.

He commended the ICCI for being the first chamber in Pakistan that took initiatives for Youth Development and promotion of entrepreneurship.

The Young Entrepreneurs Forum was created by ICCI to include youth in mainstream in business world and help them develop entrepreneurial career for their contribution in national economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Business Young Chamber Commerce Government Industry Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Camon 12 Air - A new addition to TECNO Camon Serie ..

26 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather is likely in Karachi on Satu ..

35 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city in Bahawal ..

35 minutes ago

17 die in road crash in central Nigeria: official

35 minutes ago

Boult, Southee rattle Sri Lanka in second Test

35 minutes ago

IOK reflecting Modi' s extremist ideology : Pakist ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.