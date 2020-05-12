UrduPoint.com
Easing Lockdown Aims Providing Relief To People, Traders, Industrialists: Minister

Tue 12th May 2020

Easing lockdown aims providing relief to people, traders, industrialists: Minister

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department & Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Tuesday said that the Sindh government has gradually eased the lockdown keeping in view the problems of common man, traders and industrialists but there was still exists a risk of coronavirus spread.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Industries Association Karachi at his office here, said a statement.

He said that everyone has to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and those who do not follow the SOPs would be dealt with severely according to the law.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Naseem-ul-Ghani Sehto, Chief Coordinator of the Association Muhammad Javed, Senior Vice President of KATI Imran Moeez and former Chairman of KATI Ehteshamuddin were also present on the occasion.

Dharejo said that regular visits to the factories would be made and SOPs would be monitored.

The Sindh government would provide all possible facilities to the industrialists, he added.

Dharejo said that unregistered industries would be registered and data also be saved by registering industries.

He said that for opening of chain Industries, we were sending recommendations to the Chief Minister of Sindh and the legitimate demands of the industrialists would be seriously considered.

'The Sindh government owns the industrialists and there is full coordination between the Sindh government and the industrialists for the protection of human lives on lockdown policy,' he said.

On the occasion, the members of the delegation of industrialists apprised the Minister of the losses incurred by the industries due to the lockdown and made recommendations for their improvement.

The Minister assured the delegation that he would soon meet the Chief Minister of Sindh regarding these recommendations and would do his utmost to resolve them.

