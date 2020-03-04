UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

East-Bay Expressway Gwadar 54 Per Cent Physical Progress Achieved

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:45 PM

East-Bay Expressway Gwadar 54 per cent physical progress achieved

The construction of East-Bay Expressway Gwadar Port is underway and about 54 per cent of physical progress has been achieved

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The construction of East-Bay Expressway Gwadar Port is underway and about 54 per cent of physical progress has been achieved.

According to Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) was also establishing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) support unit for related projects and other activities.

The Pak-China Technical and Vocation Institute was also being setup at Gawadar. The project is fully funded by China and its ground breaking ceremony was held recently. A project of up-gradation of GPA Housing project is also in its final stage.

The development of Information Technology (IT) structure for implementation of E-office, installation of new computer hardware /ID Cards is also underway.

A total allocation in the budget for the Financial Year 2019-20 (Non-Development) was Rs.911 million which was further allocated to main Secretariat and other sub-ordinate offices. This budget allocation was further utilized under the heads like employees related expenses, operating expenses, employees retiring benefits, grants, subsidies, right of loans, physical assets and repairs and maintenance etc.

Related Topics

Technology China Budget CPEC Gwadar Progress Million Housing

Recent Stories

Irani doctors and nurses dance amid fight against ..

37 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up after shock Fed cut sinks ..

38 minutes ago

Women freedom march on Sunday

1 minute ago

No patient of coronavirus in Bahawalpur

1 minute ago

Ghazala Saifee for awareness about women rights

1 minute ago

Taliban attacks kill 20 army, police, hours after ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.