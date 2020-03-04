East-Bay Expressway Gwadar 54 per cent physical progress achieved

The construction of East-Bay Expressway Gwadar Port is underway and about 54 per cent of physical progress has been achieved

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :

According to Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) was also establishing China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) support unit for related projects and other activities.

The Pak-China Technical and Vocation Institute was also being setup at Gawadar. The project is fully funded by China and its ground breaking ceremony was held recently. A project of up-gradation of GPA Housing project is also in its final stage.

The development of Information Technology (IT) structure for implementation of E-office, installation of new computer hardware /ID Cards is also underway.

A total allocation in the budget for the Financial Year 2019-20 (Non-Development) was Rs.911 million which was further allocated to main Secretariat and other sub-ordinate offices. This budget allocation was further utilized under the heads like employees related expenses, operating expenses, employees retiring benefits, grants, subsidies, right of loans, physical assets and repairs and maintenance etc.