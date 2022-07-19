East police arrest 10 including street criminals, drug peddlers

District East Police arrested 10 accused including street criminals, drug peddlers and motorcycle lifters and recovered drugs, pistols, mobile phones and stolen motorcycles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :District East Police arrested 10 accused including street criminals, drug peddlers and motorcycle lifters and recovered drugs, pistols, mobile phones and stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to SSP East Abdul Rahim Shirazi on Tuesday, arrested accused were identified as Samiullah, Nasrullah, Ramzan, Khurram, Riaz, Tahir, Ali Khan, Gul Rang, Hamza and Habibullah.

The police recovered 2kg hashish, three pistols, mobile phones and stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.