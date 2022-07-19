UrduPoint.com

East Police Arrest 10 Including Street Criminals, Drug Peddlers

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 07:12 PM

East police arrest 10 including street criminals, drug peddlers

District East Police arrested 10 accused including street criminals, drug peddlers and motorcycle lifters and recovered drugs, pistols, mobile phones and stolen motorcycles from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :District East Police arrested 10 accused including street criminals, drug peddlers and motorcycle lifters and recovered drugs, pistols, mobile phones and stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to SSP East Abdul Rahim Shirazi on Tuesday, arrested accused were identified as Samiullah, Nasrullah, Ramzan, Khurram, Riaz, Tahir, Ali Khan, Gul Rang, Hamza and Habibullah.

The police recovered 2kg hashish, three pistols, mobile phones and stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

PFA confiscates vehicle supplying fake drinks

PFA confiscates vehicle supplying fake drinks

18 seconds ago
 Over 12.3 mln children received polio vaccines in ..

Over 12.3 mln children received polio vaccines in 68 districts

20 seconds ago
 HCSTSI President claims rains for damaged city roa ..

HCSTSI President claims rains for damaged city roads

26 seconds ago
 More monsoon rains expected in coming days: PMD

More monsoon rains expected in coming days: PMD

2 minutes ago
 Indian side should comply with border agreements: ..

Indian side should comply with border agreements: Chinese Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Thousands flock heritage sites during Eid holidays ..

Thousands flock heritage sites during Eid holidays

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.