Open Menu

East Police Arrest Notorious Drug Dealer In Major Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 10:30 PM

East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major operation

In a successful operation, the Sohrab Goth Division Police of District East arrested a notorious drug dealer, Azam Khan, whose name was listed among the most wanted criminals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) In a successful operation, the Sohrab Goth Division Police of District East arrested a notorious drug dealer, Azam Khan, whose name was listed among the most wanted criminals.

According to spokesperson for district East Police on Wednesday, the arrest was made during a targeted raid near Jamali Goth following a tip-off.

Police recovered over half a kilogram of high-quality hashish along with a significant amount of cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

According to police, the suspect was a repeat offender with a criminal history and has previously served time in jail for similar offenses.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industrie ..

KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industries in Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana

4 minutes ago
 One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses ..

One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses in Burewala

4 minutes ago
 East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major ..

East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major operation

4 minutes ago
 Cases registered against two policemen involved in ..

Cases registered against two policemen involved in organized crime

4 minutes ago
 PIEDMC celebrates success of Operation 'Bunyan-um- ..

PIEDMC celebrates success of Operation 'Bunyan-um-Marsoos'

8 minutes ago
NPF finalizes roadmap to modernize education & tes ..

NPF finalizes roadmap to modernize education & testing systems

8 minutes ago
 RWCCI & PMYP Chair meet to boost women entrepreneu ..

RWCCI & PMYP Chair meet to boost women entrepreneurship

8 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore starts Rs1.34b compensation to housing ..

NAB Lahore starts Rs1.34b compensation to housing scam victims

8 minutes ago
 Governor KP pays tribute to PAF martyr Muhammad Ay ..

Governor KP pays tribute to PAF martyr Muhammad Ayaz, lauds forces' sacrifices

8 minutes ago
 Barrier system replaced with lane-based setup as I ..

Barrier system replaced with lane-based setup as ICT Police modernize checkpoint ..

3 hours ago
 Court grants permission for PTI founder's telephon ..

Court grants permission for PTI founder's telephonic talk with sons

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan