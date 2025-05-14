East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) In a successful operation, the Sohrab Goth Division Police of District East arrested a notorious drug dealer, Azam Khan, whose name was listed among the most wanted criminals.

According to spokesperson for district East Police on Wednesday, the arrest was made during a targeted raid near Jamali Goth following a tip-off.

Police recovered over half a kilogram of high-quality hashish along with a significant amount of cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

According to police, the suspect was a repeat offender with a criminal history and has previously served time in jail for similar offenses.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.