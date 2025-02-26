East Police Arrest Three For Selling Gutka
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 12:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) In a targeted operation, Aziz Bhatti police station of District East Police arrested three individuals involved in the illegal sale of hazardous gutka/ mawa.
The arrests were made based on a tip-off received by the authorities, according to a spokesperson for district East Police on Tuesday.
The police confiscated large quantities of harmful gutka/ mawa, as well as the cash obtained from the sales. A case has been registered against the suspects and investigations are underway to uncover their criminal records.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Munir, Muhammad Ubaid and Muhammad Mudassir. The suspects have been handed over to investigation authorities for further legal proceedings.
Recent Stories
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns
Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material
NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects
KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of lives, issues directive of High ..
Uzbekistan-Pakistan cooperation: A flourishing strategic partnership
Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public service delivery; RPO
UN rights chief urges moratorium, abolition of death penalty amid 'substantial i ..
Meeting of standing committee on parliamentary affairs held
'Matter of survival': Nations spar over nature funding at UN talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Regional STEAM festival inaugurated in Hyderabad6 minutes ago
-
East police arrest three for selling gutka6 minutes ago
-
Session on "Sindhi Literature in the 21st Century" held in PLF6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economic indicators show positive growth: Qaiser Sheikh26 minutes ago
-
Public rejected PTI’s politics of hatred: Amir Muqam26 minutes ago
-
ITP Issues Traffic diversion plan for foreign team’s movement in Islamabad26 minutes ago
-
Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material51 minutes ago
-
KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of lives, issues directive of High Alert amid heavy rai ..51 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan-Pakistan cooperation: A flourishing strategic partnership55 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public service delivery; RPO58 minutes ago
-
Meeting of standing committee on parliamentary affairs held58 minutes ago
-
Opportunities & Challenges for Youth in the Digital Age, Session held58 minutes ago