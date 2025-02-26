East police arrest three for selling gutka

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) In a targeted operation, Aziz Bhatti police station of District East Police arrested three individuals involved in the illegal sale of hazardous gutka/ mawa.

The arrests were made based on a tip-off received by the authorities, according to a spokesperson for district East Police on Tuesday.

The police confiscated large quantities of harmful gutka/ mawa, as well as the cash obtained from the sales. A case has been registered against the suspects and investigations are underway to uncover their criminal records.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Munir, Muhammad Ubaid and Muhammad Mudassir. The suspects have been handed over to investigation authorities for further legal proceedings.