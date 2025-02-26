Open Menu

East Police Arrest Three For Selling Gutka

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 12:20 AM

East police arrest three for selling gutka

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) In a targeted operation, Aziz Bhatti police station of District East Police arrested three individuals involved in the illegal sale of hazardous gutka/ mawa.

The arrests were made based on a tip-off received by the authorities, according to a spokesperson for district East Police on Tuesday.

The police confiscated large quantities of harmful gutka/ mawa, as well as the cash obtained from the sales. A case has been registered against the suspects and investigations are underway to uncover their criminal records.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Munir, Muhammad Ubaid and Muhammad Mudassir. The suspects have been handed over to investigation authorities for further legal proceedings.

Recent Stories

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but ..

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags

33 minutes ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

33 minutes ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

33 minutes ago
 Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worl ..

Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns

51 minutes ago
 Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw mate ..

Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material

51 minutes ago
 NA committee on Food Security reviews key agricult ..

NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects

51 minutes ago
KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of li ..

KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of lives, issues directive of High ..

51 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan-Pakistan cooperation: A flourishing str ..

Uzbekistan-Pakistan cooperation: A flourishing strategic partnership

55 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public s ..

Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public service delivery; RPO

58 minutes ago
 UN rights chief urges moratorium, abolition of dea ..

UN rights chief urges moratorium, abolition of death penalty amid 'substantial i ..

58 minutes ago
 Meeting of standing committee on parliamentary aff ..

Meeting of standing committee on parliamentary affairs held

58 minutes ago
 'Matter of survival': Nations spar over nature fun ..

'Matter of survival': Nations spar over nature funding at UN talks

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan