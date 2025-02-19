East police foil gutka supply attempt, arrest suspect

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The District East Police successfully disrupted the supply of non-custom paid betel nuts and harmful gutka/mawa in a recent operation conducted near Numaish Chowrangi.

Acting on a tip-off, the Soldier Bazaar police arrested Abdul Qadeer, son of Ashiq Khan, during a raid, according to a news release on Wednesday.

Authorities seized more than 120 kilograms of betel nuts, over 3 kilograms of hazardous gutka/mawa, and cash from the suspect's possession.

The vehicle, used for transporting the illegal goods, bearing registration number CQ-2227, has been impounded.

A case has been registered and the investigations are underway.