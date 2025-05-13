East-West Center’s Islamabad Chapter Elects New Leadership
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Islamabad Chapter of the East-West Center Alumni Association (EWCA) held its annual elections on Saturday, bringing together alumni for a day of democratic engagement and leadership renewal through a secret ballot process.
Afzal Khan Mandokhel was elected President, while Faiz Paracha secured the position of General Secretary/Treasurer. Muhammad Ashraf was elected unopposed as Vice President. The newly elected Executive Committee members include Tahir Amin, Shakirullah, Aashfa Hashmi, and Sanam Junejo, said a press release.
As per the chapter’s election guidelines, nominations were submitted a day prior to the elections. The process underscored the chapter's commitment to transparency, participation, and continuity in leadership. The elections were held at the house of former Vice President Usman Rafique.
The East-West Center, headquartered in Hawaii, United States, works to strengthen relations and understanding among the people and nations of Asia, the Pacific, and the United States through collaborative research, dialogue, and education. Established in 2005, the Islamabad Chapter remains one of its most active alumni arms, particularly engaged in community-driven initiatives including environmental advocacy, disaster relief, and educational outreach.
Fellows of East-West Center and having studies in the University of Hawaii, can become the members of Alumni Associations which has 50 chapters across the globe.
Outgoing President Abu Ahmed Akif Saeed and General Secretary Dr. Asad Ghufran, along with founding President Dr. Arjumand Faisel, warmly welcomed the newly elected leadership.
Speaking after his election, newly elected President Afzal Khan Mandokhel said, “Our aim is to reinvigorate the Islamabad Chapter with renewed energy and meaningful engagement. We envision building a stronger alumni network that is rooted in service, collaboration, and regional impact.”
General Secretary Faiz Paracha echoed this vision, stating, “We will work to transform the Islamabad Chapter into a dynamic hub of ideas and action — connecting alumni through impactful initiatives, strategic collaborations, and meaningful opportunities that reflect the East-West Center’s global spirit right here in Pakistan
Recent Stories
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BBISE suspends supervisory staff after recovering mobile phones, cheating copies6 minutes ago
-
Open kacheri held at Madni Secondary School Matiari6 minutes ago
-
Rana suggests mechanism to help resolve important issues with India6 minutes ago
-
PM expresses gratitude to President Erdogan for his strong support, solidarity6 minutes ago
-
Revenue Employees Organize Rally in Support of Pakistan’s Armed Forces6 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Aleema, Uzma Khan until June 166 minutes ago
-
East-West Center’s Islamabad chapter elects new leadership6 minutes ago
-
Authorities cracks down on unhygienic eateries in Taxila16 minutes ago
-
Minister visits victim of Indian shelling at Sheikh Zayed Hospital16 minutes ago
-
Beautification of five key public points approved in Layyah16 minutes ago
-
AC cracks down on encroachments, begging; arrests 1316 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh police deny rift with CCD16 minutes ago