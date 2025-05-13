Open Menu

East-West Center’s Islamabad Chapter Elects New Leadership

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 10:20 PM

East-West Center’s Islamabad chapter elects new leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Islamabad Chapter of the East-West Center Alumni Association (EWCA) held its annual elections on Saturday, bringing together alumni for a day of democratic engagement and leadership renewal through a secret ballot process.

Afzal Khan Mandokhel was elected President, while Faiz Paracha secured the position of General Secretary/Treasurer. Muhammad Ashraf was elected unopposed as Vice President. The newly elected Executive Committee members include Tahir Amin, Shakirullah, Aashfa Hashmi, and Sanam Junejo, said a press release.

As per the chapter’s election guidelines, nominations were submitted a day prior to the elections. The process underscored the chapter's commitment to transparency, participation, and continuity in leadership. The elections were held at the house of former Vice President Usman Rafique.

The East-West Center, headquartered in Hawaii, United States, works to strengthen relations and understanding among the people and nations of Asia, the Pacific, and the United States through collaborative research, dialogue, and education. Established in 2005, the Islamabad Chapter remains one of its most active alumni arms, particularly engaged in community-driven initiatives including environmental advocacy, disaster relief, and educational outreach.

Fellows of East-West Center and having studies in the University of Hawaii, can become the members of Alumni Associations which has 50 chapters across the globe.

Outgoing President Abu Ahmed Akif Saeed and General Secretary Dr. Asad Ghufran, along with founding President Dr. Arjumand Faisel, warmly welcomed the newly elected leadership.

Speaking after his election, newly elected President Afzal Khan Mandokhel said, “Our aim is to reinvigorate the Islamabad Chapter with renewed energy and meaningful engagement. We envision building a stronger alumni network that is rooted in service, collaboration, and regional impact.”

General Secretary Faiz Paracha echoed this vision, stating, “We will work to transform the Islamabad Chapter into a dynamic hub of ideas and action — connecting alumni through impactful initiatives, strategic collaborations, and meaningful opportunities that reflect the East-West Center’s global spirit right here in Pakistan

