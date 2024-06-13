East Zone police enhance security measures for cattle market

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The East Zone Police have implemented stringent security measures to ensure the safety of citizens visiting the cattle market and to enhance the security of routes leading to the cattle market.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) - East Zone, Captain Retired Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, conducted an inspection of the police checkpoints.

During the briefing on security arrangements, DSP Sohrab Goth stated that officers were deployed in three shifts across 50 police checkpoints.

The DIGP issued directives to increase mobile patrols at the entrances, exits, and surrounding areas of the cattle market.

He emphasized that the safety of citizens and cattle traders is the top priority.