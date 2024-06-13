Open Menu

East Zone Police Enhance Security Measures For Cattle Market

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM

East Zone police enhance security measures for cattle market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The East Zone Police have implemented stringent security measures to ensure the safety of citizens visiting the cattle market and to enhance the security of routes leading to the cattle market.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) - East Zone, Captain Retired Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, conducted an inspection of the police checkpoints.

During the briefing on security arrangements, DSP Sohrab Goth stated that officers were deployed in three shifts across 50 police checkpoints.

The DIGP issued directives to increase mobile patrols at the entrances, exits, and surrounding areas of the cattle market.

He emphasized that the safety of citizens and cattle traders is the top priority.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Market Top

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

4 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

5 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

5 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

18 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

18 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

18 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan