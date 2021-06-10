UrduPoint.com
Eastbay Expressway Expected To Be Operational By 2022

Thu 10th June 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The 58 percent work on 19 km 6 lane Eastbay Expressway has been completed and likely to be fully operational by fiscal year 2022.

According to Economic Survey 2020-21, announced in a press conference by Minister for Finance and Revenue here on Thursday, the Eastbay Expressway, a flagship project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), would connect Gwadar Port and its Free Zone with M-8 and Makran Coastal Highway.

Of the total, 14.7 km of the road is onshore while 4.3 km will be offshore.

It will be a limited access high speed road meant for the use of heavy traffic fulfilling the cargo needs of the port.

