Easter Celebrated Amid Tight Security

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 05:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Christian community in Sargodha celebrated Easter with great zeal and enthusiasm, marking the occasion with vibrant festivities across the city here on Sunday.

To ensure public safety, foolproof security arrangements were made. Male and female police personnel were deployed across all churches and Christian-populated areas, providing a secure environment for them to observe their religious traditions peacefully.

