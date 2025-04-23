Easter celebrated at the Supreme Court

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, celebrated the joyous occasion of Easter with Christian employees of the Supreme Court at a special ceremony held here Wednesday.

In a heartwarming gesture of inclusivity, the Acting Chief Justice cut a festive cake, sharing the moment with members of the Christian community working in the Court. The event aimed to foster a spirit of unity, mutual respect, and communal harmony among the diverse workforce of the judiciary.

While addressing the gathering, the Acting Chief Justice emphasized the importance of interfaith understanding and reaffirmed the judiciary’s unwavering commitment to the constitutional values of equality, freedom of religion and human dignity as enshrined in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.

He lauded the valuable contributions of Christian employees to the justice system and extended his heartfelt Easter greetings to them and their families.

The ceremony was attended by Judges and staff members of the Supreme Court, reflecting the judiciary’s dedication to upholding cultural and religious diversity. The celebration served as a reaffirmation of the judiciary’s role as a unifying institution, one that stands for peaceful coexistence, tolerance, and the foundational principles of Pakistan.