Easter Celebrated At The Supreme Court
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, celebrated the joyous occasion of Easter with Christian employees of the Supreme Court at a special ceremony held here Wednesday.
In a heartwarming gesture of inclusivity, the Acting Chief Justice cut a festive cake, sharing the moment with members of the Christian community working in the Court. The event aimed to foster a spirit of unity, mutual respect, and communal harmony among the diverse workforce of the judiciary.
While addressing the gathering, the Acting Chief Justice emphasized the importance of interfaith understanding and reaffirmed the judiciary’s unwavering commitment to the constitutional values of equality, freedom of religion and human dignity as enshrined in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.
He lauded the valuable contributions of Christian employees to the justice system and extended his heartfelt Easter greetings to them and their families.
The ceremony was attended by Judges and staff members of the Supreme Court, reflecting the judiciary’s dedication to upholding cultural and religious diversity. The celebration served as a reaffirmation of the judiciary’s role as a unifying institution, one that stands for peaceful coexistence, tolerance, and the foundational principles of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Oracle Corporation delegation calls on Awais Leghari6 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review arrangements for annual urs of Hazrat Syed Ahmed Shah Lakiyari6 minutes ago
-
Resolves to Provide Justice at the Doorsteps of the People:Mohtasib6 minutes ago
-
Easter celebrated at the Supreme Court6 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses sorrow over losses in GB due to rains16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to further strengthen ties16 minutes ago
-
Zero Load-shedding being observed across IESCO’s regions: Spokesperson16 minutes ago
-
Revenue court held to address public issues16 minutes ago
-
IBCC launches annual report 2024: A milestone in educational transformation and digital innovation16 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination drive reaches 350,000 children in Rawalpindi16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan fully prepared to counter any aggression: Azma26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates Miyawaki forest plantation26 minutes ago