Easter celebrated in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Christian community residing in various parts of the Bahawalpur on Sunday celebrated Easter with religious enthusiasm. As many as 29 various programs were held in the district in connection with Easter. The main service was held at Saint Dominic Catholic Church Model-Town-A. The service was led by Father Nadeem Joseph and attended by a large number of people from the Christian community.

Bahawalpur Police had made special security arrangements on the occasion. According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar, around 500 police personnel performed duties on Good Friday and Easter. He said that Churches and other worship places were technically swept. He told that walk-through gates and scanners were installed at all the Churches. The DPO said that it was our responsibility to protect the Christian community and to conduct their religious rituals in a peaceful manner.