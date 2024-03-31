Open Menu

Easter Celebrated In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Easter celebrated in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Christian community residing in various parts of the Bahawalpur division celebrated Easter today with religious enthusiasm. As many as 167 various programs were scheduled to be held in the division in connection with Easter.

The main service was held at Saint Dominic Catholic Church Model-Town-A Bahawalpur. A large number of people from the Christian community attended the service. According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfaraz Khan, police had made special security arrangements on the occasion. Good Friday was celebrated on 29 March.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Sarfaraz Khan March Church Christian From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

21 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

21 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

21 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

21 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

21 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

21 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

21 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

21 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

21 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan