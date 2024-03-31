Easter Celebrated In Bahawalpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 07:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Christian community residing in various parts of the Bahawalpur division celebrated Easter today with religious enthusiasm. As many as 167 various programs were scheduled to be held in the division in connection with Easter.
The main service was held at Saint Dominic Catholic Church Model-Town-A Bahawalpur. A large number of people from the Christian community attended the service. According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Asad Sarfaraz Khan, police had made special security arrangements on the occasion. Good Friday was celebrated on 29 March.
