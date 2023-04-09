Easter celebrated with religious fervor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Christian community on Sunday celebrated Easter with great religious fervour in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Special prayers were held for the solidarity and prosperity of the country.

The annual festival marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Easter is the culmination of the 40-day lent season, a time of fasting, alms giving, repentance and spiritual renewal.

After Christmas, Easter is Christianity's second biggest festival which they celebrate to remember the return of Jesus Christ from death.

Amir Younas Misah who lives in Satellite Town said that the community gathers at their homes to share sweets such as kheer to mark the festival.

He told that new clothes are also made for children and other family members.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi district police had deployed over 1,350 cops to make foolproof security arrangements on Easter.

The Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, had finalized a security plan for one of the biggest religious events of Christians.

According to a police spokesman, station house officers of all the police stations were directed to ensure round the clock patrolling in their respective areas.