Easter Celebrated With Religious Fervor Across Abbottabad Churches
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Easter was celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm in all churches across Abbottabad, with special programs organized to mark the occasion. The events were aimed at promoting religious harmony, mutual respect, equality, and the spirit of brotherhood among different communities.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Gohar Ali attended the main Easter ceremony held at the Christian Colony Church in Qalandarabad. He met with members of the Christian community, extended festive greetings, and expressed solidarity on behalf of the district administration.
Speaking on the occasion, Gohar Ali conveyed the message of the Deputy Commissioner and stressed the importance of religious coexistence in a diverse society.
He stated that, "Our faith and the Constitution of Pakistan ensure equal rights for all citizens, including religious minorities. The district administration is fully committed to safeguarding these rights and promoting an inclusive environment for all."
Churches across the city were beautifully decorated, and special prayers were held for peace, prosperity, and unity in the country. Members of the Christian community expressed gratitude to the district administration for its continued support and efforts to maintain interfaith harmony.
The Easter programs concluded peacefully, with participation from people of all ages, reflecting the unity and shared values among Abbottabad’s residents.
