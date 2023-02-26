Easter; Christian community protested over elections in Punjab, KPK on Apr 9

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The Christian community held a protest outside the press club here on Sunday, decrying scheduling the elections in Punjab and KPK on April 9, the day when the community will be celebrating Easter.

Chaudhry Yaqoob Aziz, Nasir Pervez, Pastor Akram Aleem, Nazeer Maseeh and others requested President Arif Alvi to postpone the date because the Christians would not be able to exercise their right to vote because of their religious holiday.

They appealed to the Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of their protests.

The protesters said the President should have considered the fact that Christians would be celebrating Easter on that day before deciding and announcing the election date.