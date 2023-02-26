UrduPoint.com

Easter; Christian Community Protested Over Elections In Punjab, KPK On Apr 9

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Easter; Christian community protested over elections in Punjab, KPK on Apr 9

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :The Christian community held a protest outside the press club here on Sunday, decrying scheduling the elections in Punjab and KPK on April 9, the day when the community will be celebrating Easter.

Chaudhry Yaqoob Aziz, Nasir Pervez, Pastor Akram Aleem, Nazeer Maseeh and others requested President Arif Alvi to postpone the date because the Christians would not be able to exercise their right to vote because of their religious holiday.

They appealed to the Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of their protests.

The protesters said the President should have considered the fact that Christians would be celebrating Easter on that day before deciding and announcing the election date.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Chief Justice Protest Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Vote Nasir April Sunday Christian Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

29 minutes ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

1 hour ago
 64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

2 hours ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

3 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2023 Match 15 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will W ..

3 hours ago
 World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3r ..

World’s Coolest Winter campaign concludes its 3rd edition successfully by AED1 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.