Easter Prayers Attended Online; Rights Minister Extends Felicitations

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA), Ijaz Alam Augustine on Sunday felicitated entire community on the occasion of Easter,saying that masses should strictly follow the preventive measures being enforced by concerned departments to avert coronavirus.

He said that all minorities in Pakistan were enjoying equal rights and the government was taking steps for their welfare.

In a statement, he said that government of Punjab imposed Section 144 and Health Emergency to ensure life safety for every citizen. In this context he called to practice social distancing as a major preventive factor.

It may be noted that all over the province the Christian community attended prayers of Easter from their homesthrough on line system.They prayed for peace,prosperity and development of their beloved homeland,Pakistan, and eradication of Coronavirus from across the globe. adh-swf/

