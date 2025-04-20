Easter symbolizes peace, love and tolerance: CM Gandapur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, has extended heartfelt Easter greetings to the Christian community across the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In his special message on the occasion on Sunday, the Chief Minister emphasized that Easter is a celebration that promotes peace, love, brotherhood, and tolerance.

He highlighted that all minorities in Pakistan, including the Christian community, enjoy equal rights as citizens. "Our religion, islam, teaches us to ensure the protection and equality of minority rights," he stated.

CM Gandapur reiterated that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees minorities the freedom to practice their religion and celebrate their festivals without fear.

He acknowledged the significant role minorities, especially the Christian community, have played in the development and progress of the country.

He further stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a model of interfaith harmony, and the provincial government stands with the Christian community in celebrating Easter. The government is taking concrete steps to ensure the welfare, safety, and rights of minorities in the province.

"Protecting the rights and welfare of minorities is one of the top priorities of our government," he affirmed, stressing that maintaining interfaith harmony is essential for lasting peace.

