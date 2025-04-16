Open Menu

Easter To Be Celebrated In Bahawalpur On April 20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Easter to be celebrated in Bahawalpur on April 20

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Christian community, residing in various areas of Bahawalpur, will celebrate Easter on April 20 and Good Friday on April 18.

These days will be marked by a series of religious observances and community gatherings.

On Good Friday, local Christian communities will commemorate the crucifixion of Hazrat Isa (AS) with special prayers and services to be held at churches across the city. These services will focus on reflection and repentance.

Easter Sunday will be observed with vibrant celebrations, marking the resurrection of Hazrat Isa (AS). Churches will be filled with worshippers attending celebratory masses, followed by family gatherings and feasts. The spirit of hope and renewal will be palpable throughout the city as the Christian community rejoices in their faith.

