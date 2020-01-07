UrduPoint.com
Eastern, Western Bypasses To Be Initiated Soon In Nushki: C&W Secretary

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:09 PM

Provincial Secretary for Communication and Works (C&W) Captain retired Noor-ul Ameen Mengal on Tuesday said practical measures were being taken to ensure completion of development schemes for interest of province and public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Secretary for Communication and Works (C&W) Captain retired Noor-ul Ameen Mengal on Tuesday said practical measures were being taken to ensure completion of development schemes for interest of province and public.

He expressed these views while inspecting at growth projects during his short visit of Nushki, saying no compromise would be made in corruption of C&W Department and efforts were underway to improve performances and to put it towards right direction for betterment of sector and province.

"He is visiting all districts of province to review entire ongoing growth schemes to address them problems which would be completed on schedule time for provision of facilities", he said, saying completion of road construction was important for boosting economic of province which could also link villages and other areas to each other.

Official said work of Easter and Western Bypasses would be initiated soon in Nushki which was prolong demand of local people, hence Union Council Post's affected Link Road to Killi Sardar would be constructed rapidly which was damaged in flood water of rain last year.

"On special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, teams were revising affected areas due to recently heavy rain and snowfall", Noor-ul Ameen Mengal added.He further said instructions were also issued to the concerned departments to take measures for restoring closed roads and drainage systems for decreasing miseries of public in respective areas.

He said security forces including Levies Force, Police, Frontier Corps and concerned departments of personnel were deployed in view of expected rain and snowfall in the province for helping public on emergency basis, on following special directives of CM Balochistan.

