Easy Access Of Deserving People To Zakat Top Priority: Barrister Waseem

Published October 18, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Zakat-o-Ushr, Barrister Waseem Khan Badozai said on Tuesday that government was committed to just distribution of Zakat and promised to reach out to the deserving people to extend financial assistance to them.

During a visit to Punjab Zakat-o-Ushr office after assuming the charge of his assignment, Badozai said that no negligence would be tolerated in way of just distribution of Zakat among the poor people, according to an official release.

He said that Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was committed to initiate new projects to extend help to the deserving people while giving due importance to their self respect.

He asked officials to work out new ideas and plans to better serve the downtrodden communities in a way to elevate their life style and enable them make contribution to national development process.

Earlier, secretary Zakat Punjab Babar Zaman Babar presented a bouquet to the advisor and gave him detailed briefing on performance of the department.

