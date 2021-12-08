UrduPoint.com

Easy Communication Key To Economic Growth: Habib Ur Rehman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:17 PM

Secretary Railways Habib ur Rehman Gilani Wednesday said easy communication, swift transportation and minimized trade barriers are key to economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Railways Habib ur Rehman Gilani Wednesday said easy communication, swift transportation and minimized trade barriers are key to economic growth.

He said these measures lead to comprehensive and inclusive growth of the whole region. Thus, regional connectivity is inevitable to attain economic growth.

Habib ur Rehman said the present government is working on increasing the regional connectivity through rail network.

In this regard, a Multilateral Joint Working Group meeting to discuss the flagship project of Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar corridor was held here, said a press release.

The representatives of Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Khazakstan attended the conference.

The conference was chaired by Secretary Ministry of Railways from Pakistan side and attended by the representatives of various ministries.

The secretary stressed on the importance of the project for Pakistan and other member countries.

He said Pakistan Railways gives central importance to regional connectivity and considers it a key catalyst for sustainable economic development and poverty reduction in the region.

Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar corridor is one of the designated rail corridor defined and planned under the CAREC Railways Strategy 2017-2030 and the project will revolutionize the transit trade in the central Asian region and beyond.

Pakistan Railways is completely supporting this project and coordinating with all the stakeholders for its successful execution.

The Trans-Afghan Railway, providing, access to the Pakistani seaports of Karachi, Bin Qasim and Gwadar, will connect the central Asian and Eurasian railway systems and will contribute to increase the transit potential of Central Asia, attracting significant cargo flow, and will revive the region's historical role as bridge linking Europe and Asia with the shortest land route.

The participants also discussed to explore mutual areas of collaboration on various potential subject matters.

A joint visual expedition of the matters discussed during conference will be conducted by the member countries soon.

