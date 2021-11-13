UrduPoint.com

Easy, Fast Employment For Youth Possible Through Digital Industry, Says IT Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 07:07 PM

Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan Saturday said that easy and fast employment opportunities for youth are possible through promotion of digital industry in the province

This he said while addressing the two-day Digital Youth Summit here at a local hotel. Besides the Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan, Provincial Minister for Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash also addressed the function.

Atif Khan said" Digital Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the agenda of the provincial government. The provincial government is working on connectivity and digital technology training, said the Minister of Science and Information Technology." He said the provincial government would provide training in the Informational Technology sector to 100,000 youth in the next one and half years at a cost of about Rs 8 billion.

"There are many opportunities for national and international investors in the IT sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Atif Khan added.

"The development of IT sector will boost the digital economy of the province.Events like Digital Youth Summit are of utmost importance for innovative ideas in the digital world,"he informed.

In his address Kamran Khan Bangash appreciated the Minister for Science and Information Technology Atif Khan for the promotion of the IT sector. He said introducing Digital and Paperless Governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Digitization would ensure transparency.

The youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have the talent to grow in the IT sector, said the provincial minister. Providing digital skills training to graduate and undergraduate youth would enable them to find employment, said Kamran Bangash.

The event was attended by a large number of national and international stakeholders and students specializing in the IT sector.

