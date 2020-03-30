UrduPoint.com
Easy Paisas, U Paisas And Other Online Payment Services To Remain Open For Three Days

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:51 PM

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad /District Magistrate Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat directed to open the shops of easy paisas, U paisas, Jazz cash and others online payment services for three days from 12 pm to 4 pm with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ):Deputy Commissioner Islamabad /District Magistrate Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat directed to open the shops of easy paisas, U paisas, Jazz cash and others online payment services for three days from 12 pm to 4 pm with immediate effect.

Keeping in view the difficulties faced by general public sending and receiving remittances the DC took this initiative.

In his letter Hamza Shafqaat directed that all shops strictly abide by notified SOP dated 24,3,2020 for shops of capital territory Islamabad.

He said the shopkeepers would also ensure that measures required for maintaining social distancing by the customers was strictly adhered with.

