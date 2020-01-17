UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eat Walnuts Daily For Better Gut, Heart Health

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 10:18 PM

Eat walnuts daily for better gut, heart health

Walnuts may not just be a tasty snack, they may also promote good-for-your-gut bacteria, say researchers, adding that these 'good' bacteria could lead to better heart health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Walnuts may not just be a tasty snack, they may also promote good-for-your-gut bacteria, say researchers, adding that these 'good' bacteria could lead to better heart health.

The study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, suggests walnuts as a part of healthy diet may be a heart- and gut-healthy nut.

Additionally, those changes in gut bacteria were associated with improvements in some risk factors for heart disease.

"Substantial evidence shows that small improvements in diet greatly benefit health. Eating two to three ounces of walnuts a day as part of a healthy diet could be a good way to improve gut health and reduce the risk of heart disease," said study researcher Kristina Petersen from Penn State University in the US.

According to the researchers, another research has found that changes to the bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract � also known as the gut microbiome � may help explain the cardiovascular benefits of walnuts.

"The walnut diet enriched a number of gut bacteria that have been associated with health benefits in the past," Petersen said.

"One of those is Roseburia, which has been associated with protection of the gut lining. We also saw enrichment in Eubacteria eligens and Butyricicoccus," Petersen added.

The researchers also found that after the walnut diet, there were significant associations between changes in gut bacteria and risk factors for heart disease.

Related Topics

Lead May From

Recent Stories

US Actions With Respect to Russia Unlikely to Chan ..

1 minute ago

EU Considers Temporary Ban on Facial Recognition - ..

1 minute ago

KP govt departments ask to submit budget proposals ..

2 minutes ago

P&SHC to develop policy on medical machinery donat ..

2 minutes ago

German Opposition Slams Gov't for Caving to US Pre ..

6 minutes ago

Eleven American soldiers were injured in Jan. 8 Ir ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.