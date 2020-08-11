UrduPoint.com
Eateries, Brands, Online Retailers In Capital Offer Jashan-i-Azadi Discounts

Tue 11th August 2020

Eateries, brands, online retailers in capital offer Jashan-i-Azadi discounts

The occasion of Independence Day has assumed the shape of a big festival/gala in capital with a number of brands, eateries and online retailers have come up with great discounts to attract patriotic citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :The occasion of Independence Day has assumed the shape of a big festival/gala in capital with a number of brands, eateries and online retailers have come up with great discounts to attract patriotic citizens.

The youngsters earlier restricted to just buying flags, bunting, pin badges, stickers, balloons and Jashan-i-Azadi dresses, are now eager to avail discounts offered by different food outlets of their choice to enjoy special meals being offered on Independence Day falling on August 14.

Hamna Naveed, a young girl said, "Independence Day is just like the festival of Eid for us. I have bought Green and White dress from a famous brand outlet on discounted price along with matching bangles, pin badge and other stuff to celebrate the day".

She said, "My family has also planned to avail discounted meal offer of my favourite fast food outlet after visiting the decorated places on the day with my friends. We will also go at the main avenues for enjoying fireworks on the August 13 night." The trend of offering good discounts by brands, food outlets, online retailers and even cab services on the important days, is picking up momentum in the capital as being followed in other countries.

Shahwaiz Alam, a university student said, "I have planned to go outside with my friends on the Independence Day, after restricting for a long period at home, to celebrate this occasion through having barbecue party, music and dance".

He said, "The whole city is wearing green and white look with a number of stalls carrying flags of Pakistan and Kashmir. I am excited to move freely with my friends on the roads of capital after a long time to enjoy this festival with great zeal".

Murad Ali, a resident of F-10 Markaz said, "One of the food outlet in my locality is offering `Azadi Meal Package' and I will definitely go for it".

Besides brands, eateries in capital are also coming forward to become part of Independence Day celebrations by offering meal packages on the day.

He said August 14 is the time to renew our commitment to work for progress and development of our country and pay tribute to our heroes and movement leaders who worked hard to get a separate homeland for us.

The hustle and bustle of the Federal capital has been revived soon after lifting of COVID-19 lockdown with a number of stalls on the roads and streets of the city carrying flags, bunting, banners, shirts, pin badges, face masks and toys.

A number of youngsters especially children can be observed crowded around the stalls to buy Jashan-i-Azadi. While the majority of women and young girls are thronging to the popular shopping malls and markets to buy green and white dresses, and other accessories to finalize their preparations for the day.

The trend of sale offers by famous online retailers is also attracting a number of customers and many of them are buying their favorite stuff online.

