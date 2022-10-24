Eateries fined in I-8 for defying food standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) food department Monday inspected various restaurants in sector I-8 and fined several eateries over failure to meet the pure food standards issued by the government.

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon a drive has been launched in sectoral as well as rural areas to ensure quality food to the residents.

The purpose of the inspection was to fortify the food standards and ensure the provision of quality of food for the public, Deputy Director food (ICT) Afzal told APP.

"We would not compromise on the quality of food because thousands of people visit food points on a daily basis," he warned the food handlers.

The watchdogs of ICT food department were vigorously working to conduct surprise checking of restaurants, cafes, canteens located in the Federal capital.

"It is our utmost priority to ensure the availability of pure food for the general public," he said adding that the ICT administration was fully committed to ensure safe and pure food for consumers as per the vision of the federal government.