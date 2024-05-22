Open Menu

Eating Disorders Causes Stomach Ailments In Summer: Expert Warned

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Health expert Wednesday warned that food poisoning can caused by consuming food that is contaminated with pathogens like harmful bacteria, or parasites, and it can cause a range of symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramps which can even be life-threatening.

Talking to ptv news channel a specialist for gastroenterologist advised people that eat home-cooked food and avoid outside food as far as possible, adding, It is important that any leftovers are put into the fridge or freezer as quickly as possible and within two hours maximum.

He said that food poisoning is illness resulting from consumption of contaminated food or water, adding, food can be contaminated by bacteria, viruses, parasites or fungi, or by toxins produced by them.

Replying a question, he said that the chances of getting food poisoning are higher during the summer months as the warmer weather promotes the growth of harmful organisms and increases the likelihood of contamination.

Food poisoning is preventable and there are several safety measures that can be exercised to reduce the risk of exposure, he added.

“Food poisoning can be very dangerous for the elderly, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems. Do not take symptoms lightly in these individuals and seek treatment immediately,” warns Dr. mentioned.

To another question, he said that house flies also become a matter of concern with the rise of temperatures.

Nausea and vomiting occur due to food poisoning. These symptoms can begin hours after the consumption of contaminated food and can last for several days. Vomiting occurs as the body tries to get rid of harmful toxins in the stomach, he said.

It is crucial to take necessary precautions to prevent the transmission of bacteria and other contaminants to avoid food-borne illnesses and use fresh and home-made food.

