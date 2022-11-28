UrduPoint.com

Eating Dry Fruits Vital For Health In Winter Season: Health Expert

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Eating dry fruits in the winter season plays a vital role for human health as it contains important nutrients which are essential for human body said health expert Dr Asma Javed.

Talking to a private news channel, nutritionist Dr Asma Javed said "almonds, walnuts, pistachio and all other dry fruits are full of fatty acids, fiber and protein which are required by our bodies, these dry fruits are considered healthy because they are rich in carbohydrates and minerals.

" Dr Asma further informed that oil extracted from the walnuts are beneficial for skin, hairs and it is also a cure for the wrinkles and dark spots under eyelids and also vital for the glow of the face.

She said dry fruits are a storehouse of fiber, and amino acids, as it is useful for every age group.

More Stories From Pakistan

