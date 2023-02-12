Eating fish twice a week essential for healthy life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Health Expert Dr Mehmood Raza Sunday said eating fish at least two times per week is part of a healthy life as fish is filled with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins such as D and B2 (riboflavin).

Fish is rich in calcium and phosphorus and a great source of minerals, such as iron, zinc, iodine, magnesium, and potassium it is also packed with protein, vitamins, and nutrients that can lower blood pressure and help reduce the risk of a heart attack or stroke, Dr Mehmood Raza said while talking to a private news channel.

He informed that 'Two omega-3 fatty acids' found in fish are EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid).

Our bodies don't produce omega-3 fatty acids so we must get them through the food we eat, he said.

Adding that Omega-3 fatty acids are found in every kind of fish, but are especially high in fatty fish. Some good choices are salmon, trout, sardines, herring, canned mackerel, canned light tuna, and oysters.

Commenting on a question he said to help maintain a healthy heart by lowering blood pressure and reducing the risk of sudden death, heart attack, abnormal heart rhythms, and strokes add fish in daily meals.

It may decrease the risk of depression, ADHD, Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and diabetes and to prevent inflammation and reduce the risk of arthritis, he added.