UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eating Fruit And Vegetables Makes You Happy: Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:50 PM

Eating fruit and vegetables makes you happy: study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Australian researchers said that eating large amounts of fruit and vegetables can make you happier.

The University of Queensland (UQ) study, involving more than 12, 000 people, concluded that eating eight or more portions of fruit and vegetables a day improves mental well-being.

UQ health economics researcher Dr Redzo Mujcic said that current guidelines on fruit and vegetable consumption were mostly focused on physical health, and not on mental health, Medical Daily reported.

Mujcic's study looked at people's choices on fruit and vegetables, and rated these against their levels of satisfaction, stress and vitality.

"It comes up the more you eat the better, but there's also some optimal points. Eating about five fruits and five vegetables per day makes us the happiest we can be in that case," he added.

However, Mujcic said fewer than 10 percent of those surveyed were eating the optimal 10 serves per day.

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing gr ..

56 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 5 death ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Finland Reaches 306, Includ ..

17 minutes ago

US Navy Aware of Reports of Possible Active Shoote ..

17 minutes ago

Cyprus ends virus lockdown but airports stay shut

17 minutes ago

Railway police directed to ensure foolproof securi ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.