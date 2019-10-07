UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eating Nuts Can Reduce Your Risk Of Developing Blood Clots

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:27 PM

Eating nuts can reduce your risk of developing blood clots

Eating nuts can reduce your risk of developing blood clots that can cause a fatal heart attack. Nuts also appear to improve the health of the lining of your arteries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Eating nuts can reduce your risk of developing blood clots that can cause a fatal heart attack. Nuts also appear to improve the health of the lining of your arteries.

According to Health news report, although a great deal of research suggests that nuts can benefit heart health and reduce the risks of dying early from heart disease and other causes, the evidence is still inconclusive. But, unless you're allergic to nuts, there's no real danger in eating nuts, so you can certainly include nuts as part of your heart-healthy diet.

One way nuts may help your heart health is by lowering the low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or "bad") cholesterol levels. LDL plays a major role in the development of plaque that builds up on the blood vessels.

Eating more nuts has also been linked to lower levels of inflammation linked to heart disease.

A senior study author Deirdre Tobias of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical school in Boston said increasing nuts in the diet may help maintain a healthy body weight in several ways.

While Mayo Clinic Staff said, eating nuts as part of a healthy diet may be good for your heart. Nuts contain unsaturated fatty acids and other nutrients. And they're a great snack food inexpensive, easy to store and easy to pack when you're on the go.

One drawback to nuts is that they're high in calories, so it's important to limit portions. But choosing nuts instead of a less healthy snack may just help you stick to a heart-healthy diet.

Related Topics

Attack Boston May Women From Weight Blood

Recent Stories

Balochistan make steady reply against Northern

1 minute ago

Role of Parliament must not diminish

32 minutes ago

China gold reserves rise for 10th straight month

21 minutes ago

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) to start loans ..

44 minutes ago

At Least 4 People Killed, 25 Missing at Sea After ..

17 minutes ago

Cultivation of oil-seed crops should be started i ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.