ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Eating nuts can reduce your risk of developing blood clots that can cause a fatal heart attack. Nuts also appear to improve the health of the lining of your arteries.

According to Health news report, although a great deal of research suggests that nuts can benefit heart health and reduce the risks of dying early from heart disease and other causes, the evidence is still inconclusive. But, unless you're allergic to nuts, there's no real danger in eating nuts, so you can certainly include nuts as part of your heart-healthy diet.

One way nuts may help your heart health is by lowering the low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or "bad") cholesterol levels. LDL plays a major role in the development of plaque that builds up on the blood vessels.

Eating more nuts has also been linked to lower levels of inflammation linked to heart disease.

A senior study author Deirdre Tobias of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical school in Boston said increasing nuts in the diet may help maintain a healthy body weight in several ways.

While Mayo Clinic Staff said, eating nuts as part of a healthy diet may be good for your heart. Nuts contain unsaturated fatty acids and other nutrients. And they're a great snack food inexpensive, easy to store and easy to pack when you're on the go.

One drawback to nuts is that they're high in calories, so it's important to limit portions. But choosing nuts instead of a less healthy snack may just help you stick to a heart-healthy diet.